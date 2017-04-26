HIGHLIGHTS State Supreme Court says village must offer ‘just compensation’

Village attorney says property owners, others to get offers soon

The Village of Kings Point is one step closer to appropriating private property, following State Supreme Court approval of its eminent domain petition.

An order dated last Thursday authorizes the village to acquire 15 waterfront parcels to create a six-acre park on East Shore Road. Village officials acquired the document Wednesday.

The petition “is granted in all respects,” and now the village must offer “just compensation” to condemnees, according to the order signed by the Hon. Thomas A. Adams in Mineola.

There are more than 80 people affected, including property owners and other individuals with easement rights, liens and mortgages.

Properties are being appraised and offers will be made “any day” now, said Village attorney Stephen Limmer, of Great Neck-based McLaughlin & Stern LLP.

“The difficulty is valuing the multiple easements,” Limmer wrote, in a Tuesday email.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Over the course of the eminent domain proceeding, residents have raised concerns over their property rights. Many said they had purchased their homes on East Shore Road largely for the beauty of the waterfront.

Homes on East Shore Road are valued at more than $1 million, according to Nassau County land records. The waterfront property along Manhasset Bay is across the street from property owners’ homes.

One property owner, Virendra Shah, who owns more than an acre of waterfront land, said he has already had informal talks with village officials about a sale price, which he said was unsatisfactory.

“The remuneration they’re talking about is peanuts,” said Shah, 67, a longtime resident. “It’s like not being given a choice . . . They just come up with some figure which is low.”