HIGHLIGHTS Eminent domain would be used to secure waterfront land for DPW use

21 affected property owners ‘mixed’ on plan, says village’s attorney

The village of Kings Point is holding a public hearing Thursday night to discuss creating a 6-acre passive park along East Shore Road.

The park would be established by eminent domain and involves appropriating the waterfront land of about 21 property owners, said Village Attorney Stephen Limmer.

The proposal would allow the village’s continued use of a roughly 1-acre parcel in the 173-acre Kings Point Park, which was the subject of years of litigation.

For decades, the village had been using a western portion of the park to store materials such as road salt. In 2008, the village adopted a proposal to deforest 5.4 acres and erect a 12,000 square foot Department of Public Works facility to include a diesel-truck garage, administrative offices, parking area and more.

Residents filed suit in 2009, and multiple courts, including the state Supreme Court and Appellate Division, ruled in favor of the residents. In 2014, the Court of Appeals upheld that the area was parkland and could no longer be used for non-park purposes.

Former State Sen. Jack Martins (R-Old Westbury) and former Assemb. Michelle Schimel (D-Great Neck) then introduced legislation to permit the village’s use of 1.1 acres of the park for a public works facility, if a passive park was created in its place. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed the legislation in July 2016.

Over the past few months, the board has been exploring designating a 6.64-acre parcel of East Shore Road as a park. Limmer said that conversations with property owners have been “mixed” and that some of their property is bisected by the road.

Great Neck resident Daniel Capruso, one of the original defendants in the 2009 litigation, said that the village’s motivation for creating the passive park seems disingenuous.

“They’re taking land away from some people in order to sell existing municipal land for private development,” said Capruso, 48.

Limmer said that the board has previously stated intentions to sell its main Department of Public Works facility on Sunset Road, but that there has yet to be a formal vote.