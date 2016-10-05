The legality of a subpoena issued by Nassau Acting Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter to compel Facebook to reveal the identity of a user will now be decided by a federal judge.

Krumpter’s subpoena to Facebook sought all identifying information for user “Sue Reilly” in connection with an Internal Affairs investigation, that a source has said was the result of a police official’s complaint about online comments posted by the user.

Vincent Grande, the attorney for the Facebook user whom he identified in court papes as “John Doe,” had sought to quash Krumpter’s subpoena, arguing he lacks the authority to subpoena a private citizen’s records under the guise of an internal affairs investigation that Grande alleges is an effort to enact revenge against people making negative comments online about the commissioner.

Grande has said his client is not a police officer and is not named Sue Reilly.

But Andrew Preston, a private attorney retained by the county to represent Krumpter and the police department, said during a brief hearing in State Supreme Court in Mineola Wednesday that he moved the case to federal court because of one of Grande’s legal arguments cited federal communications law.

Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Sondra Pardes rejected Grande’s request that the judge consider a temporary restraining order that would prevent Facebook from responding to Krumtper’s subpoena, citing the move to federal court.

Grande called the move by Krumtper’s attorney a “delay tactic,” in an attempt to “pressure” Facebook to comply with the subpoena and render his concerns moot.

“I’m beside myself right now because Facebook, in theory, could respond to the subpoena at this point,” Grande said after the hearing. “This is an affront upon free speech and they’re violating my client’s rights against search and seizure. If you want information about my client, determine probable cause, go to court, get a judge to sign something — not just have the police commissioner issue an administrative subpoena. It’s crazy.”

A Facebook spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police declined tocomment Wednesday, citing the pending litigation. But department spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun previously said in a statement that the department issues between 40 to 50 subpoenas annually for investigations and that the subpoena in question was justified.