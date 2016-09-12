Fire officials are at the scene of a large brush fire in Uniondale, a Nassau County spokesman said Monday afternoon.

The brush fire began about 1:05 p.m. at the Hempstead Plains Preserve behind the Marriott Hotel at 101 James Doolittle Blvd., officials said.

Eastbound Charles Lindberg Boulevard is closed at Earl Ovington Boulevard as crews work to contain the brush fire, Nassau County police said.