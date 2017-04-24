North Hempstead’s Town Council is expected to take a final vote tomorrow night on banning all-terrain vehicles on town property.
The proposed legislation would impose fines on ATV riders caught using their vehicles at town parks, parking lots and more. First-time offenders are subject to a $250 fine, and a second offense carries a $500 penalty. Those with three or more offenses in a five-year period would be fined $1,000. Offenders also could face 15 days in jail, and there are penalties for children caught riding.
The law would not apply to private property.
Council members were scheduled to vote on the legislation earlier this month, but delayed the vote because Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio pushed for adding a confiscation clause to the ban. The proposal has since been revised and now has language for impounding an ATV if someone is caught.
If passed, North Hempstead’s ban would join Nassau and Suffolk counties, which already have anti-ATV laws.
