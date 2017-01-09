Oyster Bay Town Attorney Leonard Genova resigned on Monday, according to a town spokeswoman. May 24, 2016 (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa)
Oyster Bay Town Attorney Leonard Genova has resigned, effective the end of Monday, town spokeswoman Marta Kane said in an email.
“He doesn’t wish to speak regarding the matter any further” and asked that his resignation letter “speak for itself,” Kane said Monday.
The letter, addressed to Acting Supervisor Joseph Muscarella and dated Jan. 9, stated that his resignation was effective 4:45 p.m.
The letter, addressed to Acting Supervisor Joseph Muscarella and dated Jan. 9, stated that his resignation was effective 4:45 p.m.
“I have enjoyed my tenure with the town Oyster Bay and working with all my colleagues in town government,” the letter said.
Genova’s resignation follows the resignation of former Town Supervisor John Venditto last week.
