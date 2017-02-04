Dozens of families gathered at Glen Cove Public Library on Saturday afternoon to receive free identification cards for children.

The KidPix program, which was sponsored by Nassau County, aims to make it easier for parents to identify their children in emergencies, according to a statement released by the county.

“In times of stress and panic, it’s hard to remember a lot of details,” said Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello, who looked on Saturday as two officials from the county’s Office of Constituent Affairs took photos of the children for the IDs. “The card gives all the vital details.”

The cards display photos of the children as well as their addresses, fingerprints and other information. County officials made at least 80 IDs for local children Saturday.

“If ever a child is missing, parents can present the KidPix card to law enforcement officials as a helpful tool to help return the child quickly,” Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano wrote in a statement.

Aaron Friedman and Justine Childs were among the many parents who came to the library Saturday to get a card for their child.

“It’s a safety thing,” said Friedman, 40, who lives with Childs, his wife, and their 8-year-old daughter, Olivia, in Bayville.

“If something were to happen, we would be able to say very quickly: Here’s who she is and what she looks like,” he said.

Celeste Perez of Central Islip, 7, has a photo taken for a "KidPix" photo identification card at the Glen Cove Library on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan Celeste Perez of Central Islip, 7, has a photo taken for a "KidPix" photo identification card at the Glen Cove Library on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Childs recalled a situation in which they were briefly separated from their daughter at an airport.

“There’s just times when you need identification,” she said.

Anna Dunlop, the library’s head of youth services, said this is the third year the library has hosted the event.

The IDs, she said, give parents some peace of mind as their children grow older and more independent.

“God forbid they need it,” she said of the IDs. “But if they do, it’s there.”