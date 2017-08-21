What started out as a joke about taking a Learjet to view the total eclipse of the sun became reality Monday morning when a Long Island businessman and a small entourage took off from Republic Airport for a closer look at the solar show.

Gary Caparelli, 65, of Lawrence, said he plans a stop in Stafford, Virginia, to pick up more family members before heading off to a small airport in Rockwood, Tennessee, where a total eclipse is expected.

Waiting for the rest of his party to arrive Monday, Caparelli said it was feeling “a little surreal” for the trip to be actually starting to unfold, this after the back-and-forths as to weather conditions and last-minute push to acquire enough solar eclipse glasses.

The hope is to find a grassy spot at the Rockwood airport to set out blankets, picnic and wait for the celestial event in which the moon moves in front of the sun, eventually totally blocking its light from reaching earth.

The eclipse on Long Island is to be partial, with about 70 percent of the sun blocked.

Weather in the Tennessee area appeared to be more accommodating than in Columbia, South Carolina, which had also been under consideration, Caparelli said.

But, should too many clouds move in, the group will do what anyone with a Learjet at their disposal would — “take to the air and get above the weather,” said Caparelli, who owns a lawn sprinkler business in Lawrence.

The jet “is nimble enough to whisk our party well above any adverse conditions,” he said, “and at 50,000 feet, the view should be spectacular.”

The trip, which brings to life Carly Simon’s song lyrics in 1971’s “You’re so Vain,” can be traced back to Caparelli becoming enamored with the idea of solar eclipses while a Boy Scout, he said.

A month ago he had been planning to drive to his sister’s home in Virginia, then set out early Monday for a “leisurely drive” to view totality in Columbia.

About 10 days ago, though, Caparelli said he started hearing reports of the massive traffic jams expected, and suddenly that relaxed drive started to sound more like “another Woodstock.” That 1969 music festival attracted four times as many attendees as expected, with Caparelli, who was among them, still recalling the horrendous traffic.

In turn, he reached out to his cousin Joe Tavalaro, a pilot with Ventura Air Services, based at Republic. In jest, he asked about the cost of leasing a jet.

But later, he asked himself: “You know what? Why not?”

Others, too, saw potential in avoiding clogged highways and zipping by air to the path of totality. For the past week, Maureen Tarascio, senior charter account manager with Ventura, says she’s gotten at least 50 inquiries for eclipse flights, with a major push on Friday and Saturday.

Caparelli’s was their second flight to totality Monday, with another jet already en route to Tennessee, she said.

Tavalaro, 67, of Woodmere, said he had tried to talk his cousin into waiting for the total eclipse that’s coming closer to the area in 2024, when totality will be crossing upstate New York.

He said his concern has been that even for such an out of the way airport, there could be an abundance of aircraft looking to land. As of late Sunday afternoon, he said the airport had told him of 12 inquiries, with landing to be allowed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“I’m not worried about 12,” Tavalaro said Sunday afternoon, “I’m worried about 112,” which would mean his party could be rerouted to a different airport. Still, by Monday morning and a call to the airport, he said he was feeling more confident.

Indeed, Caparelli said he already had three other area airports in mind as backups.

And, yes, he said, “if this all sounds a bit crazy, it is,” but both the eclipse and getting to fly in a Learjet are two items that have been on his bucket list for a long time.

Plus, he’s taking great delight in including friends and family in the excursion, among them Julien Caparelli, his 23-year-old son; James Mikulka, his 30-year-old-stepson; and his stepson’s daughter Cassidy, who just turned 9.

Sure, he could be spending the same amount of money for a nice weeklong stay at Disney.

But the eclipse and special transportation to get to it could be inspiring, especially for the 9-year-old and “who knows what kind of impact it can have on a kid,” possibly leading her to “do something scientific.”

The price tag for the trip is around $10,000 to $12,000, he said.

But when he’s asked the cost, he’s simply been replying that it’s “priceless.”