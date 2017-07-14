Two teenagers from the Plainview-Old Bethpage school district won the top $10,000 team prize Friday in an international Clean Tech science contest held at Stony Brook University.
Student victors Alyssa Iriyami, 15, and Audrey Shine, 16, impressed a three-judge panel with an eco-friendly research project dubbed “Super Silk.”
“I can’t even begin to process all this yet!” Shine said as she stood for photos with her teammate and other student contestants selected from six states, Singapore and the Philippines.
The winning project, which required a full school year’s work and extended into July, converted silkworm cocoons into low-cost filters suitable for purifying water in developing areas of the world.
Shine and Iriyami raised the worms at their homes, feeding them a diet of mulberry leaves and graphene, an allotrope of carbon that gave the silk extra tensile strength.
This marks the sixth year of the Clean Tech competition, and the first year it has been held on Long Island.
The contest is run by the nonprofit Center for Science Teaching and Learning of Rockville Centre and is funded primarily by Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corp., headquartered in Hauppauge.
This year’s competition drew entries from 230 schools around the world. Ten finalist teams appeared before judges Friday.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.