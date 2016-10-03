An overturned tractor trailer stalled eastbound traffic on the Long Island Expressway in Lake Success, Nassau County police said on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. The accident occurred about 9:45 a.m. between Exit 33, Lakeville Road, and Exit 34, New Hyde Park Road.
By early afternoon, only the HOV lane remained closed,...
Eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway, except the HOV lane, have reopened after they were closed due to an overturned tractor trailer in Lake Success during Monday’s morning rush hour, Nassau County police said.
The accident happened about 9:45 a.m. between Exit 33, Lakeville Road, and Exit 34, New Hyde Park Road, police said.
By early afternoon, only the HOV lane remained closed, according to the state Department of Transportation website.
A police spokeswoman did not have details but said initial indications were that there were no major injuries.
“Minor injuries so far that we know of,” she said.
The spokeswoman also said it appears the accident included a substance being spilled on the expressway, possibly fuel.
