An overturned tractor trailer closed the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Lake Success during Monday’s morning rush hour, Nassau County police said.
The accident happened about 9:45 a.m. between Exit 33, Lakeville Road, and Exit 34, New Hyde Park Road, police said.
A police spokeswoman did not have details but said initial indications were that there were no major injuries.
“Minor injuries so far that we know of,” she said.
The spokeswoman also said it appears the accident included a substance being spilled on the expressway, possibly oil.
