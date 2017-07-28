A 103-year-old railroad bridge in Westbury was not damaged on Friday shortly before noon when it was struck yet again, this time by an 18-wheeler, officials said.
This allowed the Long Island Rail Road to resume regular service, a spokesman for the Long Island Rail Road said by email.
The truck collided with the notoriously low bridge, located at Post Avenue, at about 11:28 a.m., and it was removed 62 minutes later, the spokesman said.
“We inspected the bridge and cleared it for regular service at 12:58 p.m.,” he said.
Two trains were delayed about 15 minutes after the crash because the railroad restricted their speed, he said.
The height of the bridge, which has a clearance of just 11 feet, 10 inches, will be raised 2 feet, 2 inches in a project planned for the autumn, officials said.
The railroad has said the century-old bridge gets struck, on average, between five and nine times a year.
