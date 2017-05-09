At least one train was delayed on the Long Beach branch Tuesday after “a motor vehicle accident adjacent to the tracks west of Island Park,” the LIRR said.

The train, the 12:11 p.m. from Penn Station due in Long Beach at 1:04 p.m., was being delayed at Oceanside station, the Long Island Rail Road said on its website.

Details of the accident were not immediately available. Photos from the scene showed the crossing gate had been knocked down.