The Long Island Rail Road reported delays Tuesday morning on its Long Beach Branch as trains slowed for a fallen utility pole near Oceanside.
The 6:54 a.m. from Long Beach, due in Atlantic Terminal at 7:49 a.m., was 11 minutes late, and the 7:04 a.m. train from Long Beach, due in Penn Station at 7:57 a.m., was 15 minutes late, the railroad said.
The 7:39 a.m. train from Long Beach, due in Penn Station at 8:32 a.m., was 10 minutes late, the railroad said.
Also, the 7:54 a.m. train from Deer Park, due in Riverhead at 8:55 a.m., originated from Ronkonkoma, the railroad said. Buses were provided for riders Deer Park, Brentwood and Central Islip, the railroad said.
