A truck striking a notoriously low railroad bridge in Westbury has delayed trains on the Ronkonkoma and Montauk branches of the Long Island Rail Road on Friday — and could cause delays on the Port Jefferson Branch if inspectors find any significant damage, a railroad spokesman said.

The accident, which led to a tractor trailer becoming wedged under the low-clearance Post Avenue bridge, occurred at 11:26 a.m., Nassau County police said.

Railroad spokesman Aaron Donovan said that as of 12:45 p.m. the crash had delayed two trains — the 11:30 a.m. train from Jamaica to Montauk and the 11:14 a.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma — because of speed restrictions being instituted in the area. Donovan said inspectors would assess the extent of any potential damage and decide if those restrictions could be lifted.

The bridge, which has a clearance of just 11 feet, 10 inches, is 103 years old — and is scheduled for renovations that would raise the height an additional 2 feet, 2 inches, officials said. A news release issued by the railroad last year said that improvement work was scheduled to take place this October.

The railroad said the Post Avenue bridge gets struck, on average, between five and nine times a year.

Police said it was not immediately clear how long it would take to remove the tractor trailer from under the bridge.