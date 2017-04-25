Herricks High School and Herricks Middle School were placed on lockdowns Tuesday after someone called 911 and threatened to harm the students with a gun, Nassau County police said.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to the schools about 1 p.m. to investigate the threat but nothing was found and there were no arrests and no injuries.

The spokeswoman said she did not know what time police received the 911 call and had no information about the caller.

“There was a verbal threat made about harming students with a firearm,” the spokeswoman said. She said the lockdown was lifted at the high school on Shelter Rock Road in New Hyde Park at 2:30 p.m. and at the middle school at on Hilldale Drive in Albertson at 2:45 p.m.

Herrick Public Schools Superintendent Fino Celano said in a statement afterwards, “The police have deemed everything to be safe and after-school activities will take place as usual.”

Nassau police at the entrance at Herricks Middle School Tuesday, April 25, 2017, during a lockdown. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

The lockdowns were done “out of an abundance of caution,” the district said in a message on its website.

In the message at 2 p.m., Celano said students and teachers were “not permitted to move around the building and no one is allowed to enter or leave the building.”

“Please be assured that all students and staff are safe and this is a precautionary measure as the police conduct their investigation,” Celano said in the message. “Our students’ safety and security is the district’s top priority. As such, dismissal at both buildings will not occur until the lockdown has been lifted.”

A school spokeswoman said the high school dismissed on time while the middle school was “about 10 minutes late.”

Celano said in another statement that the lockdown had been lifted “through the recommendation of the Nassau County Police Department.”