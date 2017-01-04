The Long Beach City Council will begin taking applications to fill a vacant council seat.
City officials are asking for anyone who has lived in Long Beach for more than two years to submit a resume and cover letter for a potential nomination.
The four remaining council members, Len Torres, Scott Mandel, Anthony Eramo and Anissa Moore, will vote to appoint the next council member to replace Nassau County District Judge Eileen Goggin.
Council members will begin reviewing applications submitted to LBCityCouncil2017@longbeachny.gov.
The next council member will fill the remainder of this year’s term until a November election.
The all Democratic council is expected to select a local Democrat who fits the majority views and has previous public service experience, council members said Tuesday night.
Council members have been split between the two Democratic parties, including the city’s Independent Democrats and the Nassau County-backed New Democrats, which backed Moore’s election in 2015.
Council members said they would like to appoint a new council member by the end of January. The next scheduled meeting is set for Jan. 17.
