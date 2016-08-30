Less than 24 hours after a Brooklyn man drowned at Ocean Beach Park in Long Beach, the city early Tuesday closed beaches to swimmers.
The city announced on its Twitter account that because of “extreme rip currents” the ocean is temporarily closed to swimmers.
Most Popular
The tweet shortly after 8 a.m. said the chief of lifeguards will re-evaluate later; a city spokesman said that could happen at about noon.StoryMan, 26, drowns off Long Beach, police say
People can still visit the beach, but the water is “deemed too dangerous for swimming at this time,” city officials said.
A man, 26, drowned Monday evening, Long Beach police said, while swimming in an area with no lifeguards on duty.
Lifeguards leave the beach at 6 p.m., authorities said.
Officers were called at 6:26 p.m. to the Boardwalk and Edwards Boulevard, where the victim was pulled from the water.
His name has not been released by police.
With Deon J. Hampton
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.