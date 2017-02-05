Subscribe
    Long Beach Polar Bear Club's Super Bowl Splash

    First-time participant Kristan Taylor, 23, of Bellmore runs during the annual Long Beach Polar Bear Club's Super Bowl Splash to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Credit: Jennifer A. Uihlein)

    February 5, 2017 4:59 PM

    The Long Beach Polar Bear Club's Super Bowl Splash drew about 7,000 participants into the icy Long Beach waters on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The event benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

