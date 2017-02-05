Swimmers will descend on Long Beach Sunday afternoon to take a dip in the chilly ocean for the annual charity Super Bowl Sunday polar bear plunge.
The Long Beach Polar Bear Club has hosted its Super Bowl Splash since 2000 to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The event honors Paulie Bradley, a 4-year-old Long Beach boy who dreamed of becoming a lifeguard, but who died in 1997.
About 20,000 people attended last year’s plunge, officials said. The swim has raised more than $4.8 million for the Make-A-Wish Foundation since the Super Bowl Splash’s inception, according to the event website.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. on the beach at Riverside Boulevard. Swimmers hit the water at 1:30 p.m.
