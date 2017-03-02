Long Beach firefighters Thursday worked to stabilize a house under construction, which led to Park Avenue being closed in the area for several hours.
Firefighters were working on the frame of the house, which was reported leaning at about 1 p.m. in the West End of Long Beach, city officials said. Firefighters reported they were responding to a building collapse, but the structure was still standing, a city spokesman said.
No injuries were reported but Park Avenue from Grand Boulevard to Arizona Avenue was closed in both directions until the building was deemed safe, city officials reported. The road reopened Thursday afternoon.
