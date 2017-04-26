Long Beach city officials are preparing for a third application to be filed for the controversial Superblock project along the boardwalk, which was denied tax breaks last year.

City officials issued a statement and posted on Twitter Wednesday that Manhattan-based developer iStar Financial plans to submit an application for reduced tax breaks to the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency.

Nassau IDA officials said no application had been submitted since the IDA board rejected a request for $109 million in tax breaks in July.

“The city has learned that iStar Financial, owners and developers of the Superblock, will soon submit a third and final application for tax abatements to the Nassau County IDA, which has the exclusive authority to grant or deny the application,” the city’s statement said. “It is unclear whether the IDA needs to hold a public meeting in connection with this new application.”

Officials with iStar couldn’t be reached for comment.

Long Beach officials have planned a meeting with city residents to discuss the project on May 9 at Long Beach City Hall.

City officials said in the statement that “it is imperative that the residents be provided with the details of this application, and an analysis of its short-term and long-range effects on the city. Residents will also have an opportunity to ask questions regarding this topic of critical concern to the community.”

The developer’s plans had called for building two 15-floor towers with 522 luxury apartments overlooking the boardwalk. Company officials said last year that the project could not be undertaken without the tax breaks known as payment in lieu of taxes or PILOT.