Long Beach surfers ride waves created by Tropical Storm Hermine
Hurricane Hermine made for some large, pounding waves and frequent, strong rip currents. There were many surfers taking advantage of the larger waves at Lido and Long Beach beaches between Sept. 4 and Sept. 6, 2016
A surfer looks at the waves crashing towards shore in the evening sun on Long Beach on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016.
A surfer takes advantage of the large waves at Lido Beach as a result of tropical storm Hermine sitting east of Long Island on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.
The tropical storm looming off the East Coast provided larger than normal waves for surfers at Long Beach on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016.
The tropical storm looming off Long Island created larger than normal waves at Long Beach on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016. Here a surfer enjoys a ride inside the tube of a wave.
The tropical storm looming off Long Island created larger than normal waves at Long Beach on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2016. At times surfers could not get out of each others' way.
