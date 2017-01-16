She’s fast-talking, hyperbolic and may bear a striking resemblance to your mother, says Nicki Diaz, whose impression of a “Long Island mom” has entertained thousands on social media.

Last week, Diaz, 20, created Donna, a “Long Island mother who doesn’t take nothing from nobody,” and posted clips of her impressions to her Snapchat and Facebook accounts, she said.

Donna appears in eight short clips on Snapchat — the popular app that lets users send short videos and photos to followers. The app has different feature-warping tools, called filters. Diaz uses one filter, which swells her mouth and gives her voice a raspy quality, to go into “costume” as Donna.

In one video, Donna complains about not being invited to “Giovanna’s sister’s best friend’s cousin’s” wedding.

“Listen, you spit up in the air, it’s gonna come back down on your face, that’s all I gotta say,” Diaz says in the clip, while smirking at the camera.

Nicki Diaz, 20, of Malverne, created the character "Donna," her version of a typical Long Island mom, and posted videos using a Snapchat filter that have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

In her most popular video, Donna berates her daughter for not spending enough time with her.

“You’re gonna miss your dear old mother when I’m dead,” she says dramatically in the video, which has been viewed more than 300,000 times on Facebook since it was posted Jan. 11.

In a sense, Diaz, a makeup artist from Malverne, said she’s been workshopping Donna for years. She often assumes the character when talking to her sister, Jacquelyn, and has been gathering material from the “strong-willed” women in her life, including her mother Denise, whom she quotes verbatim in her videos.

“If you live on Long Island or in the New York area, you know somebody who kinda sounds like this or says these kinds of things,” Diaz said. “It’s a character but I think that’s why it’s become so popular.”

Hundreds of people have commented on the videos, many noting the similarities between Diaz’s Donna and their own family members.

Photo Credit: Facebook

“This is my mother!” one Facebook user wrote of Diaz’s impression.

“My mom is always saying that to me,” another user wrote.

Diaz said she’ll probably retire the character after posting a few more videos to her Facebook and YouTube accounts, but that she’s glad so many people got a kick out of Donna.

“It’s crazy, that so many people have been able to relate,” Diaz said.