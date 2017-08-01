LINETS0802 - The Long Island Nets will host the “Stuff-A-Bus” campaign to collect school supplies for local students.
The Nets and The United Way of Long Island will accept school supplies at locations throughout Nassau County for low-income families in the Uniondale School District and the Town of Hempstead.
New school supplies and backpacks can be donated through Aug. 20 at locations found at Longislandnets.com/stuffabus.
Organizers will hold a “stuff-a-bus” day at the Nassau Coliseum on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to collect donations and sort school supplies to be distributed for the 2017-18 school year.
For more information or to make a donation, visit unitedwayli.org and longislandnets.com
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.