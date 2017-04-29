Two cats and a dog died and a firefighter was injured in a fire Friday night at a house in Lynbrook that took more than three hours to battle, a spokesman for the fire department said Sunday.

Lynbrook fire department spokesman, Dan Neri, said in a telephone interview Saturday that the blaze started about 8:30 p.m. in a two-story house on Davison Avenue, and that he said he believes any occupants of the home had gotten out by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighters who were first on the scene saw “flames coming out of the first-floor windows and going up the exterior walls to the second story,” Neri said. “It [the fire] started threatening a neighbor’s house.”

Neri said the fire burned holes in the floor of the second story after traveling from the first level and eventually spreading to the attic and basement.

After the damage was done, “You could see into the attic from the first floor,” Neri said. “I would say the house is going to be inhabitable.”

Neri said a Lynbrook firefighter suffered a minor cut on his hand while fighting the blaze and was treated at the scene.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The blaze took about 31⁄2 hours to bring under control, Neri said. He added Lynbrook firefighters were assisted by departments from East Rockaway, Malverne, Rockville Centre, Valley Stream and Hewlett.

Neri said the cause of the blaze is being investigated by the Nassau County fire marshal’s office and it was unclear where in the house the fire started.

He said he did not know where in the house the animals who died were found.