A box truck backing up in Lynbrook struck a woman walking behind it Monday, killing her, Nassau police said.

Stephanie O’Neill, 80, of Lynbrook, was hit about 11:45 a.m. on Daley Place, according to homicide detectives.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

O’Neill sustained head trauma and internal injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:53 p.m. at a local hospital, police said.

The truck driver, 38, was not injured, police said. No criminality was involved, authorities said, and a brake and safety check on the truck was conducted at the scene.