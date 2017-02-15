A Roslyn man is trying to reunite a nearly 70-year-old wedding band with its owner.

Joel Landstein, 56, said his son, Eric, found the ring at the Roslyn train station Jan. 29.

“He got out of the car and it was right there in front of him,” Landstein said. “If it were just a few inches left or right, he would never have seen it.”

Eric brought the ring back to his father and together they tried to read the engraving carved on the inside of the band with a magnifying glass. But the inscription was faded.

Landstein took the band to a jeweler who could make out two sets of initials and a date – a day, a month and the year, 1948. Landstein said the rightful owner can claim the ring if they know the rest of the engraving.

The following week Landstein hung signs for the lost ring at the Roslyn train station and posted about the band on Facebook. The post has since been shared more than 780 times.

“Bless you for taking the time to find the owner,” one Facebook user wrote on the post in praise of Landstein.

“Your desire to return this speaks volumes about your good character – so nice to see these days,” another user wrote.

So far, Landstein said he’s received a handful of inquiries about the ring, though none have checked out. One person, who had hoped the band was the one that had been stolen from their father years ago, had the right year but wrong month and day, Landstein said.

“I just want to get this back to the person who lost it. It’s something very old and something that I’m sure has tremendous sentimental value,” Landstein said.