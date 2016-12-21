A 34-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday night when he was struck by a car while attempting to cross South Broadway in Bethpage, Nassau County police said.
Police have not released the identity of the victim or the driver, who also was described as a 34-year-old man.
Police said the victim, who was taken to a hospital in serious condition, was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro as he crossed South Broadway from east to west at South Oyster Bay Road.
The incident occurred at 6:55 p.m., police said. The driver of the Camaro, which was headed north on South Oyster Bay Road when the crash occurred, remained at the scene.
The driver was not charged.
