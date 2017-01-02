A Valley Stream man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Five Towns Islamic Center in Hewlett on Christmas Day and again on New Year’s Day, police said.
Huzaifa Shafeeq, 22, was awaiting arraignment Monday on two counts of burglary in the third degree, Nassau County police said.
He was arrested at his home on Fairfax Street at 6:18 p.m. Sunday and charged with entering...
He was arrested at his home on Fairfax Street at 6:18 p.m. Sunday and charged with entering the Islamic Center through a window and taking an undisclosed amount of cash from a charity box on both days, police said.
