A section of Port Washington Boulevard in Manhasset will be renamed in honor of a U.S. Army Ranger who died in combat in Iraq, state Sen. Elaine Phillips said.
Phillips, a Manhasset Republican, said Tuesday that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had signed legislation renaming the stretch of roadway between Northern Boulevard and Crabapple Road as “Sergeant James. J. Regan Boulevard.”
Regan, a member of the Army 1st Ranger Battalion, 75th Regiment, was killed Feb. 9, 2007, at age 26 when an improvised explosive device detonated near his vehicle during a combat patrol.
Regan, a Manhasset resident, had been an outstanding student and All-American lacrosse player at Chaminade High School and starred on the Duke University lacrosse team, Phillips said.
He had served two tours in Afghanistan and two tours in Iraq, and was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal, Phillips said.
The legislator said a dedication ceremony will be held later this year in Manhasset.
