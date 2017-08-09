Nassau County police are installing surveillance cameras inside the Massapequa Preserve — a vast and popular park that has been the site of a rash of recent crimes, including a March homicide.

Nassau Acting Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and Legis. James Kennedy (R-Massapequa), whose district covers the preserve, are planning to announce the surveillance system Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

“The cameras will be installed at select locations in the preserve and will be monitored by the Nassau County Police Department,” according to the release.

On March 23, a man walking his dog discovered the body of Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay, 19, of Valley Stream, in the preserve, near Seaview and Ocean avenues, police said.

Gonzales-Espantzay had several lacerations and blunt force trauma to his upper body and head, and police said his body may have been in the preserve for as long as three weeks, police said. No arrests have been made.

And last October, police investigated five reports of public lewdness involving men exposing themselves on jogging trails inside the preserve, prompting police spokesman Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun to warn potential visitors to not enter alone.

Officially named the Peter J. Schmitt Massapequa Preserve, the 423-acre park straddles Sunrise Highway and contains bike and hiking trails.

Check back for updates on this developing story.