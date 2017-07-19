Defense Secretary James Mattis is looking into Sen. Chuck Schumer’s request that the U.S. Navy account for radioactive materials it used, handled or stored at a Bethpage site where aviation and space research and manufacturing took place for decades.

Schumer (D-N.Y.), in a one-on-one meeting with Mattis last week, asked the defense secretary to follow up on the senator’s concerns about radioactive materials at the state Superfund site.

“They had a productive discussion on a range of issues, including a number of environmental concerns Senator Schumer raised on behalf of his constituents,” Defense Department spokesperson Laura M. Seal said in a statement to Newsday. “Secretary Mattis is looking at these issues closely and will provide follow-up responses to Senator Schumer.”

The Navy and Grumman Aerospace Corp., which now is Northrop Grumman, researched, tested and manufactured airplanes and space exploration vehicles at the 600-acre site from the 1930s until the 1990s.

“My message to Secretary Mattis — who was focused and concerned — was crystal clear: We need answers and action to clean up the toxic mess in Bethpage coming from the former Navy Grumman site, especially in light of newly discovered radioactive contamination,” Schumer said in a statement.

The Senate minority leader said he also pressed Mattis to curtail contamination from the Bethpage site, which has been on the state Superfund list since 1983 and is subject to several cleanup plans focused on groundwater plumes and soil contamination.

In June, the Navy filed a report to Congress that detailed the history and cleanup of groundwater and soil contamination at the site.

The report, required by the 2016 Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act, largely detailed work to remove and contain volatile organic chemicals. It did not mention radioactive compounds.

That month, however, officials in the Bethpage school district reported that monitoring wells at Bethpage High School — which is across the street from a park that is part of the Superfund site — had detected elevated levels of radium.

A Freedom of Information Law request filed by Newsday revealed that the defense contractor had handled more than three dozen radioactive materials at the site.

In last week’s meeting, Schumer asked Mattis to have the Navy include an addendum to its June report regarding the use of radioactive materials.

If an addendum is not added to the Navy report, Schumer told Newsday, he will consider proposing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act making it a requirement.

That bill, an annual measure that funds the military, already has passed the House of Representatives. It may come up for a vote in the Senate before the August recess.