Freeport police are investigating a four-vehicle accident Wednesday during which three people were injured, village Mayor Robert T. Kennedy said.
Kennedy said the crash happened at Merrick Road and Albany Avenue shortly before 12:45 p.m.
He said three people were taken to the hospital, but information about the extent of their injuries or details of the crash was not immediately available.
