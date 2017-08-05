A Hicksville motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in North Merrick Saturday morning, state police said.

Anthony Geslak, 28, was riding a 2016 BMW motorcycle when it collided with the rear of a 2012 Ford Escape about 12:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes just north of exit M6, state police said in a news release. He died at the scene, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The driver of the Ford was not injured, police said.

Troopers are investigating the crash, which closed a section of the thoroughfare until about 7 a.m. They ask anyone with information on the accident to call 631-756-3300.