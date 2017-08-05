A Hicksville motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in North Merrick Saturday morning, state police said.
Anthony Geslak, 28, was riding a 2016 BMW motorcycle when it collided with the rear of a 2012 Ford Escape about 12:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes just north of exit M6, state police said in a news release. He died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Ford was not injured, police said.
Troopers are investigating the crash, which closed a section of the thoroughfare until about 7 a.m. They ask anyone with information on the accident to call 631-756-3300.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.