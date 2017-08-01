Letters of love are being collected for the Muslim family in Malverne who say they discovered hateful messages in their mailbox last week.

The family, who has lived in their home on Norwood Avenue for 20 years, found written in red pen, a note that read: “KKK Hate Muslims. We will kill you. Jesus loves you,” Nassau County police said. Another read: “KKK is coming for you Muslims.”

When Lori Lang, 43, heard about the incident, she said it “broke her heart.” Lang was born and raised in Malverne and is now raising her five children in the village.

“I was shocked and I just felt so horrible for the family,” Lang said. “I thought it was important we do something that shows that this is not how the community feels and to show that we are there for them.”

Lang thought she’d “combat the ugliness with something nice” and last week on Facebook called on her neighbors to write “messages of love” to the family. She’s received about 50 notes so far.

One note, written on lined paper, reads: “Never in our life would or could we ever imagine how you must feel. Know in our hearts there are many good, wonderful people in the Malverne town.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Some of the letters are written by children and include colorful drawings of hearts and peace signs. One child wrote: “You are always welcome to this town. Whoever sent you those notes is wrong. You can stay as long as you want.”

About 8,500 people live in Malverne, a 1-square-mile village, which has drawn comparisons from some locals to Mayberry — the fictitious community in which “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Mayberry R.F.D.” were based — for its small-town charm, Lang said.

Lang said she plans to deliver the notes Tuesday evening and will continue to send them over as they come in.

One of the victims, who does not want to be identified, said they had never experienced anything like what happened to them last week. They’ve since received an outpouring of support from the town and their neighbors and are “extremely grateful” for the messages collected by Lang, she said.

“It takes away that feeling of loneliness and helps us focus on the good rather than the darkness,” she said. “We know it exists — we did get those notes — but every little bit of support has helped.”