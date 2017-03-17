A slow speed collision between two Long Island Rail Road work trains near Mineola Friday has injured one worker and is blocking access to one of the LIRR’s Main Line tracks, the mayor of Mineola said.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m., Mineola Mayor Scott Strauss said. Village fire department officials responded to the scene and tended to a worker who suffered a neck injury, Strauss said.

Fire officials confirmed one person was taken to Winthrop-University Hospital. Strauss said the worker was in stable condition.

Strauss said one of the trains is disabled on the tracks but does not appear to have derailed.

The LIRR warned customers to expect average delays of 15 to 20 minutes in both directions on the Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, and Ronkonkoma branches “due to maintenance equipment disabled on one of the two tracks near Mineola.”

The mishap occurred the same day the LIRR said it added extra trains to its schedule to handle an increase in demand from people traveling to New York City for its St. Patrick’s Day parade.

An LIRR spokesman had no additional information immediately available.

With John Valenti