A man suffering from dementia, who became the subject of a statewide vulnerable adult alert after going missing from his home in Baldwin on Monday, was discovered safe in Freeport on Tuesday, Nassau County police said.

Police could not immediately explain how Melvin Taylor, 74, was found in Freeport after leaving his home on Grand Terrace Avenue.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Taylor had become subject of the alert after having last been seen at his home at about 2 a.m. Monday.

With John Valenti