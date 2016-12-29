Aaliyah Ottenwalder, 15, of Roosevelt, was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, police say. (Credit: NCPD)
She was last seen leaving her home in Roosevelt on Tuesday, wearing a gray T-shirt, a gray sweater and a dark blue coat.
Now, Nassau County police want to know if you’ve seen Aaliyah Ottenwalder, 15 — and if you can help them locate her.
Police said Ottenwalder was last seen at about 9:15 p.m. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a medium build and long black hair.
Anyone...
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the teen is urged to call 911 or the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.
All calls will remain confidential.
