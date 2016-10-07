A motorcyclist was killed in Bellmore late Thursday night, Nassau County police said.
Detectives continued early Friday to gather evidence at Newbridge Road and Oak Street to determine what happened in the 10:45 p.m. crash, police said.
Other details were not immediately available early Friday. ...
