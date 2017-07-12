A motorcyclist lost his life in a crash with a vehicle that was turning out of a driveway Wednesday in Uniondale, Nassau police said.
The rider, 33, was thrown off his Yamaha motorcycle as he headed east on Jerusalem Avenue, suffered multiple traumatic injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The victim was traveling near Liberty Street when an Infiniti hit him as it turned out of a private driveway to go west on Jerusalem about 10:15 a.m., police said.
The Infiniti’s driver was not injured and his vehicle was released to him after a brake and safety check at the scene, police said.
The victim’s name was not released as the investigation continued.
