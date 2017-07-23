Two state lawmakers are urging the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to expand Manhattan-bound ferry services to the South Shore of Nassau County.
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky and Assemb. Melissa Miller held a news conference Sunday at Inwood Park on the shore of Jamaica Bay. In a letter to MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota, Kaminsky and Miller invited officials and commuters to tour potential docking...
