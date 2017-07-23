Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 77° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    NassauLong Island

    MTA ferry from Nassau’s South Shore needed, lawmakers say

    Updated
    By  christopher.cameron5@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Assemb. Melissa Miller and State Sen. Todd Kaminsky

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Assemb. Melissa Miller and State Sen. Todd Kaminsky urged the MTA to expand Manhattan-bound ferry service to Nassau's South Shore during a news conference at Jamaica Bay on Sunday, July 23, 2017. (Credit: Johnny Milano)

    Two state lawmakers are urging the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to expand Manhattan-bound ferry services to the South Shore of Nassau County.

    State Sen. Todd Kaminsky and Assemb. Melissa Miller held a news conference Sunday at Inwood Park on the shore of Jamaica Bay. In a letter to MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota, Kaminsky and Miller invited officials and commuters to tour potential docking...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Nassau County police are looking for this man, Cops: Burglary suspect smashed Hot Yoga door Esther Kim, left, of Bayside, and Steve Aracena WeLoveU volunteers clean up village's streets Middleweight Chris Weidman celebrates after defeating Kelvin Gastelum Weidman submits Gastelum in UFC LI main event

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK