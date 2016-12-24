A person was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train west of the Carle Place station on Saturday night, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s website.

Travelers can expect delays and cancellations in both directions on the Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and Ronkonkoma branches, the MTA said.

The person was not authorized to be on the tracks, the notice on the website said.

A spokesperson for the LIRR could not immediately be reached, and there was no additional information available Saturday night.