Multiple fire departments spent hours battling a house fire Friday night on La Colline Drive in Mill Neck, officials said Saturday.
Locust Valley Fire Department Chief Peter Greenfield said it took several hours to contain the blaze. Firefighters from East Norwich, Glenwood, Bayville and Oyster Bay’s Atlantic Steamer Fire Co. assisted in battling the fire, he said.
Greenfield said the department received the call about the fire at 9:15 p.m. and it was brought under control around 2:30 a.m.
“It took us a good three hours to get it under control,” the chief said. “It was a pretty big fire.”
Although the homeowners had been in the home when the fire broke out, no injuries were reported, Greenfield said.
The chief said he didn’t know the owner’s name because the residents left the home while firefighters were working and never returned.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.