The North Hempstead Town Board is to vote Monday night on the future of the aging pool at Clinton G. Martin Park in New Hyde Park during a special town meeting, officials said.
Town officials had planned to spend about $15 million on the project, but the cost could rise to $23 million if other renovations are included.
The bids came in at just over $19 million from Wyandanch-based Philip Ross Industries and nearly $19.5 million from Gramercy Group of Wantagh. The town can accept one of those bids or send the project out to bid again, but Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said that won’t necessarily mean lower estimates and could keep the pool closed for another summer.
Residents and businesses in the New Hyde Park Special Park District would pay about $100 more in taxes if either of the bids is accepted.
Residents are split over the town board’s options and have criticized the difference between the initial estimate and the bids.
The meeting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 220 Plandome Rd. in Manhasset.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.