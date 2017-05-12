A Nassau County deputy attorney told a judge Friday the administration is “very close” to agreements that would extend the current jail medical vendor’s stay before Nassau University Medical Center would take over inmate treatment at the facility in two or three months.

“We have all the essential terms worked out,” county lawyer Andrew Scott told State Supreme Court Justice Robert Bruno about talks with jail vendor Armor Correctional Health Services.

The embattled vendor recently sued the county in pursuit of a judge’s ruling that the company can leave the East Meadow facility when its contract ends May 31.

County Executive Edward Mangano’s administration has argued it can rely on a clause in the for-profit company’s contract to require it to stay longer to help transition the jail to the next medical provider.

An attorney for Armor, who declined to comment after Friday’s Mineola court conference, told the judge the company would be “comfortable” with an agreement to stay 90 more days at most.

A state oversight agency has found the company provided inadequate care in connection with at least five Nassau inmate deaths, and Armor settled a lawsuit that the state attorney general brought last year accusing the company of a pattern of deficient care.

Four federal lawsuits against Armor and the county involving Nassau inmate deaths remain pending, after a jury’s nearly $8 million verdict against the parties last month following a wrongful-death lawsuit from the family of a veteran who committed suicide at the jail.

County officials last month began negotiations with NUMC for the East Meadow hospital to provide inmate treatment on at least an interim basis. The talks are aimed at preventing a gap in inmate medical services and became critical after no qualified vendors bid to take over the jail contract following a second request for proposals Mangano’s administration issued in March.

A Mangano spokesman said Thursday that negotiations with NUMC “continue to progress.”

Scott told the judge Friday an agreement also is in the works with NUMC that would “envision the hospital coming in either 60 or 90 days out.”

It wasn’t clear if that would involve NUMC becoming the temporary or permanent vendor for jail medical care, which it provided before Armor won first won a Nassau contract in mid-2011.

The parties told the judge Friday they would aim to reach a settlement in Armor’s lawsuit before a May 19 court date.