Nassau County’s Comptroller on Monday released a new audit of the jail’s outgoing medical provider that concluded the Sheriff’s Department didn’t provide adequate oversight to ensure Armor Correctional Health Services complied with its contract.

That lack of oversight came amid failings by Armor that included not adequately documenting employee criminal background checks, an employee turnover rate of 60 percent and use of a paper-based medical records system that doesn’t meet federal requirements, Comptroller George Maragos found.

In a prepared statement, Maragos called it “disturbing that the level of care provided was not monitored and the Correctional Center appeared to be defending the vendor rather than holding them accountable.”

“The Comptroller’s motivation is questionable as he reviewed and fully paid Armor invoices for five years without question,” Mangano’s spokesman, Brian Nevin, said Monday. “It’s reasonable to wonder if his report is slanted to his political aspirations. That being said, the administration put additional oversight in place to ensure compliance.”

Maragos recently announced he’d switched parties and become a Democrat, and that he’s also seeking his new party’s nomination to run for Mangano’s job.

Sheriff Michael Sposato, a Mangano appointee who runs the jail, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Armor also didn’t immediately answer a request for comment.

The audit follows Armor’s recent legal settlement with New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman, who sued the company in July, alleging the company repeatedly denied inmates adequate care that included medication, hospital treatment and mental health services.

Armor and Schneiderman’s office settled the lawsuit earlier this month, with Armor admitting to no wrongdoing but accepting a three-year ban on bidding on contracts in New York and agreeing to a $350,000 fine.

The lawsuit had followed a series of inmate custody deaths at Nassau’s jail since Armor first won a county contract in mid-2011. The state Commission of Correction has found Armor, which has repeatedly defended its medical practices, provided deficient care in connection with five Nassau inmate deaths and a number of other fatalities remain under investigation.

Maragos’ audit also concluded the jail didn’t have a county-employed medical professional on staff to oversee Armor. Begun in January 2015, the audit found Armor couldn’t provide a list of medical equipment purchases — which Maragos’ office said meant the company could keep ownership of the items when its contract ends, which could negatively impact inmate care at the jail in the future.

“The county spent considerable taxpayer funds to provide a quality medical health services to inmates under its care,” Maragos’ statement also said. “Clearly the county did not get what it paid for.”

Mangano’s administration is currently negotiating with a for-profit Tennessee company to potentially take over as the jail’s inmate medical care after the vendor emerged as a selection committee’s top pick after the county solicited bids for a new health services contract.

The county legislature and Nassau Interim Finance Authority would have to approve the new contract.

While Armor recently threatened a jail walkout on two occasions, the company said on Oct. 7 it would stay in place as the county transitioned to a new inmate health provider.

The walkout threats began after Maragos suspended regular monthly payments to the vendor after Schneiderman’s lawsuit. The comptroller said he wouldn’t pay Armor’s roughly $1 million bills until the company proved it was meeting performance standards under its contract by providing monthly statistics.

Schneiderman’s lawsuit also had said that county officials failed to enforce performance standards of Armor’s contract.