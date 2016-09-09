Nassau County’s comptroller said the jail’s inmate medical provider will be paid about $802,000 Friday, about half of what the vendor demanded in bill payment to prevent a walkout from the East Meadow facility in 30 days or less.

Armor Correctional Health Services sent Comptroller George Maragos a letter Wednesday saying it would terminate its contract early if he didn’t pay about $2 million to cover its July and August bills by Friday.

Maragos told Newsday the Friday payment covers the company’s July bill.

It includes deductions for missed performance benchmarks in inmate sick call responses, mental health care and women’s health care, and a penalty for not achieving an industry group’s accreditation as required by Armor’s contract.

Maragos said the company’s August bill is still under review and could possibly be paid in the next week or two.

“What they do from here on is really up to them,” the comptroller said of Armor.

Maragos added: “I want to urge the administration to move expeditiously, given all the allegations of inadequate care, to find another solution to provide quality health care to our jail inmates.”

Armor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

But its letter had said the company’s performance under the contract “will be impracticable” and it would put in place a plan to leave the jail no later than Oct. 7 without payment of its two bills by Friday.

County Executive Edward Mangano’s office wouldn’t say Thursday what his administration’s emergency plan would be for meeting inmate medical needs if Armor walked out.

His office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Sheriff Michael Sposato told Newsday he was “happy to hear” the July payment was going through and he hoped Armor wouldn’t walk out.

“My goal would be that the comptroller’s happy with whatever penalties he put in place and that they’re happy with whatever payment they got,” he said Friday of Armor, adding he was hoping for “some arrangement that they’re going to stay here.”

“Honestly, I don’t have one,” Sposato said when asked about a backup plan if Armor walked out. “ ... My only plan is to have the comptroller and Armor work this out so that they’ll be here until we pick the new vendor.”

County Attorney Carnell Foskey said in a statement Thursday that the administration was “optimistic that a resolution … is forthcoming that will render moot the matters raised in Armor’s letter” and was working with Maragos to resolve payment issues.

Foskey added that Maragos would be “subjecting taxpayers to significant liability” and risking the “health, safety and welfare of inmates” if he didn’t pay Armor.

Starting in July, Maragos refused to pay Armor’s monthly bills of about $1 million until the company provided data showing it was meeting contract performance goals.

The comptroller’s stance started after New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman filed a lawsuit against Armor claiming the company has provided “dangerously inadequate” care to Nassau inmates while continuing to collect millions in public money.

The lawsuit also alleged county officials had failed to enforce performance terms of Armor’s contract.

The state Commission of Correction has found Armor has provided deficient care in connection with five Nassau inmate deaths since the company first won a Nassau contract in mid-2011. The oversight agency now is investigating the deaths of the six inmates who died in Nassau custody this year, including one on Monday.

Armor has defended its medical practices, and said in a statement Thursday its focus was on employees “who have been through an inordinate amount of stress due to the decision of certain parties to politicize a very necessary service to a patient population of need.”

It added Armor feels “it is in the best interest of all parties to afford another entity the opportunity” to provide the Nassau jail’s medical care.

The company recently said it wouldn’t put in a bid for a new jail contract after Mangano’s administration released a request for proposals earlier this year.

Sposato said Thursday that if Armor left, the health contract wouldn’t revert to Nassau University Medical Center — a publicly funded facility and the jail’s previous medical provider.

He said NUMC’s top official, Victor Politi — a former Mangano appointee — told him there wasn’t enough hospital staff to handle the work.

He said county officials started meeting with new jail contract bidders Wednesday, but selecting a new vendor was “still a long process.”

County Legis. Laura Curran (D-Baldwin) said Thursday that the county “would not be facing this crisis” if Mangano’s administration “had consistently held Armor accountable.”