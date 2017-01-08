A Nassau legislative committee on Monday will consider paying nearly $3 million to settle two federal lawsuits against the county, one alleging that Nassau police falsely arrested a woman who had been framed for nonexistent robberies by a vengeful ex-boyfriend.

The Rules Committee is scheduled to vote on a resolution authorizing the county attorney settle, for $2 million, the suit brought by Seemona Sumasar and her teenage daughter against the county and a police detective who investigated and jailed Sumasar in 2010 on charges that prosecutors later said were concocted.

The committee also will vote on a proposed $850,000 settlement with Alicia Boudouris, a deputy sheriff who alleged in 2014 that colleagues and superiors in the sheriff’s department created or tolerated a hostile work environment filled with vulgar language and sex-based taunts.

County officials and attorneys for the plaintiffs in both cases declined to comment or couldn’t be reached for comment on the settlement proposals. If approved in committee, the settlements will be considered by the full legislature later this month.

Sumasar’s case stems from her arrest by Nassau police in May 2010 on charges of armed robbery and impersonating a police officer. She spent more than 6 months in jail before prosecutors dropped the case, saying she had been framed as part of an elaborate revenge plot by an ex-boyfriend who was about to go to trial on charges he raped her in Queens.

Sumasar, a former Queens resident, alleged in her suit that police were negligent in failing to confirm her alibi and in failing to debunk the claims made by the alleged victims, who in fact had been paid by her ex-boyfriend to lie that they had been robbed at gunpoint.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The ex-boyfriend, Jerry Ramrattan, was later convicted of the rape and frame-up of Sumasar and sentenced to 32 years in prison. At his sentencing in 2012, a Queens judge said Nassau police “were duped by liars.”

Boudouris’ lawsuit names Nassau County, Sheriff Michael Sposato and three sheriff’s department employees. It alleges that Boudouris was subjected to the hostile work environment of crude and pejorative language while working in the department’s family court unit in Westbury over several years beginning in 2010.

“It was constant,” Boudouris’ attorney, Rick Ostrove of Leeds Brown Law, said in 2014 when the case was filed. “There were references to female body parts. There were references to what women look like, how women should act, sexual things involving women, and it was very degrading.”

The suit also alleged that after Boudouris filed an internal complaint, she was subject to retaliation in the form of a transfer to a unit that offered less overtime pay.