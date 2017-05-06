A Nassau County police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Levittown Saturday morning, police said.
A male officer driving a marked department vehicle collided with a second car on Wantagh Avenue at Hempstead Turnpike at 6:42 a.m., a police spokeswoman said.
Both drivers were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. The spokeswoman did not have any further information about how the crash occurred or in which direction each car was traveling.
A photo from the scene shows both the police car, and another white sedan, with heavy front-end damage.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.